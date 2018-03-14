British professor Stephen Hawkins bids farewell to the world

Renowned physicist, cosmologist, and author Stephen William Hawkings have bid farewell to the world today.

Legendary British scientist Stephen Hawking has died at his home in Cambridge aged 76, his family said today. Hawking’s children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement: “We have deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world,” the statement said. “He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever,” it said.

Hawking contracted motor neuron disease in 1963 and was given two years to live but he went on to study at Cambridge and became one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein.

The world-famous physicist and cosmologist was the subject of the 2014 film ‘The Theory Of Everything’, which starred Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.