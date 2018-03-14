CBI inquiry for Shuhaib case, Kerala HC decides to stays order

Kerala high court stays on the decision that the Shuhaib case will be handling by the CBI, the inquiry about the murder of youth congress leader shuhaib. The police had arrested a few CPI (M) workers in connection with the murder of Shuhaib, the party had taken action against them and suspended from the party group.

The court had put force on the police to recover the weapon that had used to murder Shuhaib. The state government has supported the single judge’s order assigning the investigation to the murder case of Shuhaib.

The division bench will be considering the case on March 23.