A drool-worthy ‘1927 Depression’ dish for breakfast

Now, the Depression wasn’t such a great time. Duh! It is depression. But this breakfast dish was a hit at the time.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

OLD-WORLD PUFF PANCAKE

A popular dish during the Depression, when cooks measured ingredients as pinches, dashes, and dibs.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

3 large eggs

3/4 cup whole milk

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Confectioners’ sugar

Lemon wedges

Syrup, optional

Fresh fruits, optional

DIRECTIONS

Place butter in a 10-in. ovenproof skillet; place in a 425° oven for 2-3 minutes or until melted. In a blender, process the eggs, milk, flour, sugar, and nutmeg until smooth. Pour into prepared skillet.

Bake at 425° for 16-18 minutes or until puffed and browned. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve with lemon wedges and, if desired, syrup and raspberries.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 piece: 178 calories, 5g fat (2g saturated fat), 144mg cholesterol, 74mg sodium, 23g carbohydrate (5g sugars, 1g fiber), 9g protein.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.