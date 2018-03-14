Dulquer Salmaan to be seen with this beautiful Bollywood actress

Malayalam heart-throb Dulquer Salmaan is all set for his second Bollywood movie with this gorgeous actress.

In between giving us teasers for his next film Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal, actor Dulquer Salmaan has revealed that his next outing in Bollywood will be in the big-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘The Zoya Factor.’ Dulquer will be acting alongside Sonam Kapoor. The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and written by Neha Rakesh Sharma and Pradhuman Singh.

Anuja Chauhan, who also wrote ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’ and ‘Battle for Bittora’, will pen the dialogues for the movie.

The film is about a Rajput girl who meets the Indian cricket team as part of her job as an advertising agency representative and ends up becoming the lucky charm for the team. She soon falls for the Indian skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn’t believe in luck. “Good luck is a shortcut. I don’t believe in shortcuts. Bad luck is an excuse. I don’t believe in excuses,” says Nikhil (played by Dulquer). So will their happily-ever-after work?

The music for the film will be scored by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the film is slated to release on April 5, 2019.

Dulquer is also currently working on Karwaan, another Bollywood film directed by Ronnie Screwala and also starring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently working on her upcoming flick ‘Veere Di Wedding’ which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker. The film is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s production house. The film will hit theatres on 18 May 2018.