Dulquer Salmaan shares his Bollywood movie poster

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor are paring up for their latest venture.

The actors are getting ready for their latest project, based on Anuja Chauhan’s book, The Zoya Factor. The first poster and release date of the film was shared online Tuesday morning.

Sonam tweeted the poster and wrote:

Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms pic.twitter.com/Xz7G909VDF — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 13, 2018

Sharing his excitement over bagging his second Bollywood project, Dulquer tweeted along with the poster:

Now this one is really special for me! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring @sonamakapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/1dxzuYYysS — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 13, 2018

Before The Zoya Factor, Sonam will be seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. Dulquer, on the other hand, will be seen in Savitri biopic, Mahanati,