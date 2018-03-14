Famous Indian cricketer married this bold heroine of Imran Hashmi

We are talking about the wife of famous cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra. She married Harbhajan Singh in 2015. It was a love marriage. The couple is a parent of a beautiful baby girl Hinaya Heer. Geeta has been a fashion model and Bollywood actress by profession. But now after marriage, she turned into a housewife.

Geeta Basra was born on 13 March 1984 to Punjabi Indian parents in Portsmouth on the south coast of England. She also completed her studies there. Her journey in Bollywood was never been so easy. She had to leave home to reside in Mumbai. She struggled a lot to become an actress.

But before making a career in acting she wanted to become a criminal psychologist. But it seemed it was not destined. She was first seen in the Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel starrer Dil Diya Hai in 2006. Her second release, The Train (2007), was also opposite Hashmi.