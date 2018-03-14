This famous singer apologises for ramming car into rickshaw

Famous singer and son of singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan was arrested by Versova Police after the singer’s car rammed an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Andheri. Now the singer has come out expressing his regret over the accident which inflicted injuries upon 2 persons.

“It was an unfortunate accident… and I feel sorry for what has happened,” said Aditya about the shocking accident. The accident took place near Lokhandwala Circle around 12 30 pm on Monday when Aditya’s Mercedes Benz hit an auto-rickshaw which was coming at a high speed.He said, “I expected him to slow down at the junction, but he didn’t stop and took a right turn… I turned left to avoid him and hit the autorickshaw on the side, causing it to topple over twice.” Aditya also complained that though there was a large crowd gathered around the accident site nobody helped him until an autorickshaw driver came up to take the two victims to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital which was only a kilometre away from the spot.

It must be noted that Aditya indeed made sure that the two victims, Surekha Ankush Shivekar and the autorickshaw driver Rajkumar Baburao Palekar, were admitted to the hospital and properly treated. “From the lady’s mobile phone, I could call up her boss in a beauty parlour where she works and they got in touch with Shivekar’s brother and they all turned up at the hospital. Then, I quickly rushed home to arrange funds for their treatment… I have decided to bear the full medical expenses of the injured victims, including the widow Shivekar, who is likely to be discharged today. The autorickshaw driver’s treatment is likely to continue,” Aditya added.

Aditya also arranged for his driver and reported the accident to the Versova Police Station where a complaint was filed after which he was later sent to the BMC’s R.N. Cooper Hospital for a blood test. Aditya’s lawyer Zulfikar Memon said, “Aditya has done what any responsible citizen would do. The family has taken care of the injured persons and looking after their medical needs too.”

Aditya has been charged under Section 337 of Motor Vehicles Act and fined around Rs 10,000 and granted bail immediately. Later, he visited the hospital again on Tuesday evening to meet and inquire about the health of the two victims.