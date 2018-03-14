Gauri Khan revealed about her Daughter Suhana’s Bollywood Debut

A magazine cover is apparently a rite of passage for star kids keen to take the next step into films. It became known that Sara Ali Khan was ready for films when she shot with mom Amrita Singh on the cover of Hello back in January 2012. Similarly, the late Sridevi had also appeared on the cover of People magazine with daughters Janhvi and Khushi the same year.

Now it’s none other than the 17-year-old Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, who will be officially presented to the world via a stunning magazine cover.

While speaking to a media outlet at the awards show, Gauri Khan revealed that Suhana is shooting for the cover of a magazine, though she did not say the name of the glossy.

“Suhana is shooting for a magazine. I don’t want to reveal the name but that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to this year,” Gauri Khan said.

Suhana is already a huge internet sensation and her pictures on Instagram create considerable buzz. She has been steadily making her way towards her goal of debuting as a film actress. And she has her parents’ full support in her endeavours. Shah Rukh has openly spoken about his second child’s interest in acting as a career. He has even praised her acting skills.

Here’s looking at you, kid. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

“Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her,” he had declared during the promotions of When Harry Met Sejal. He added, “She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple, you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children. Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays. The best part is that she doesn’t want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right.”