These are the Indian films to be shot in UAE this month

Prabhas had vowed his fans with his famed Bahubali movies. But what about his latest venture Saaho, which the trailer teased the viewers.

Baahubali fans, gear up!

Indian actor Prabhas of Baahubali fame will soon be in Dubai to shoot for his next film Saaho.

The team of Saaho, the ambitious trilingual project to be shot in Tamil and Hindi, will be in Dubai by mid-March for the filming.

Starring Prabhas in the lead and Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the villain, Saaho has been granted permission for the film.

Neil Nitin Mukesh confirmed to an Indian news agency that the Dubai schedule is happening as per schedule.

He went on to reveal that they are going to shoot a fight sequence near Burj Khalifa for over three weeks.

Saaho is science fiction thriller which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunkey Panday and Mandira Bedi.

Pooja Hegde has been cast opposite Prabhas in the lead. She made her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro.

Saaho would be the second film crew to arrive in UAE after Salman Khan’s Race 3 team.

Last week, Remo D’souza along with the team of Race 3 reached Abu Dhabi for the final shooting schedule of the film, saying the last scene will be “one hell of a ride”.

The director also teased his fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday, saying he will soon release something “special” related to the movie.

Let’s not forget about Don 3, the third installation in the Shah Rukh film series, which will be set in the Middle East.

Producer Farhan Akhtar will be coming together with SRK for Don 3 in 2018. Work on the script has already begun and it will be narrated to King Khan in the coming months.

Set in the Middle East, a major chunk of the film would be shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.