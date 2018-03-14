Indian warships to be monitored by the Chinese from Sri Lanka

In a recent development, China has suggested to Sri Lanka to set up a radar station at Ruhuna University which is on the southern coast of Sri Lanka. As per sources, the radar station is a high-frequency Short Wave radar station with a range of 180 km towards the Indian Ocean and a coverage of 120 degrees which can be seen as a threat to India.

However, the Chinese officials claim that the station is meant only for academic work particularly dedicated to oceanographic studies. Apparently, the Sri Lankan government is also involved in the project. China said that the project is a scientific venture between the Sri Lankan Ruhuna University and the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology. Reports also claim that China has apparently told the Sri Lankans that “ship tracking” abilities could happen later. This has raised suspicions in the Indian camp as they believe it is ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ type project aimed at India.

India suspects that with the emergence of the project, China might use oceanographic surveys to collect hydrological and bathymetric data that are valuable for submarine deployments and operations and undersea combat. According to intelligence reports, China is looking forward to bid for the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Sri Lanka and offer funding and technical support which might cost India of its strategic space.