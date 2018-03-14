Jaya Bachchan on Husband Amitabh Bachchan’s health

Amitabh Bachchan has fallen ill due to his hectic work schedule which took a toll on the actor’s health. After immediately informing wife, Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan, a group of doctors from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital arrived at Jodhpur in a chartered plane to nurse the veteran actor.

she said, “Amit ji’s (Amitabh Bachchan) health is fine. His back, neck hurts. He is in some pain, but overall he is doing fine.” The Shahenshah of Bollywood had written, “I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process ..”

According to reports, actor Aamir Khan was present with Amitabh the entire time in the room.

