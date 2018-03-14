Latest Instagram pic of Priya Prakash and Roshan is drool worthy

Priya Prakash Varrier and her Oru Adaar Love co-star and onscreen crush Roshan Abdul Rahoof have shared adorable photographs on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the snapchat filtered pics, we can see Priya and Abdul making adorable expressions.

? A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:04am PDT

?. @priya.p.varrier A post shared by Roshan Abdul Rahoof (@roshan_abdul_rahoof) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

The B.Com student has gained over 5.2 million followers on Instagram and has thus surpassed Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, whose follower count stands at 4.1 million!

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu’s upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the meatier to make the most of her popularity.

The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence. In fact rumours are rife that the 18-year-old actress may be a part of Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, an actor who Priya is a big fan of.

The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, we can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking to grab her crush’s attention.

Oru Adaar Love is Omar’s third venture. Besides Priya, the movie also stars Siyadh Shajahan, Noorin Shereef and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The film is slated to release on June 14 this year.

Third party source and generated news

Also Read: Priya Prakash looks stunning in her Latest photoshoot: See Pics