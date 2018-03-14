Again Malaika Arora Khan got abused for too sexy photos: See pics

Malaika Arora can raise the temperature at any point in time with her amazing fashion choices and beautiful body. The Minni actress recently stunned everyone when she posted on the cover photo of The Peacock’s digital magazine.

With time, Malaika has proved that age is just a number. The actress manages to take her fans’ breath away with her stunning appearances. The actress is also highly conscious about her fitness and can be often seen spending hard time in the gym.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Khan slut-shamed for her glamorous pics: See controversial pics

In the cover photo of the magazine, Malaika is seen dressed in a beautiful outfit designed by Falguni and Shane. In the picture, Malaika broke the rules of hotness. From signature feathers to party dress code, Malaika stunned her fans in the bikini like a dress, flaunting her ravishing curves. As soon as the photograph released it instantly went viral on social media.