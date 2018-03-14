Naresh Agarwal’s entry to BJP invites heavy criticism and some tweets take anybody by surprise

Naresh Agarwal

Recently joined BJP member Naresh Agarwal has been in the limelight, but for all the wrong reasons.

2 days ago Agarwal had slammed actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, showing his disapproval over the party for handing a ticket to someone who dances on the cinema screen.

His comment had received a lot of backlash from the citizens and his superiors.

But the citizens also questioned on the BJP’s apparent U-turn on the former Samajwadi Party (SP) Naresh Agarwal.

The widespread disapproval on Twitter had people digging out old tweets from BJP leaders and spokespersons who had criticized Agarwal.

For example, here’s what RSS ‘vicharak’ had tweeted about Agarwal a scant two-odd months ago.

Agarwal was referring to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (currently languishing in Pakistani jail) as a “terrorist”.

BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya had for the same reasons called Agarwal “Pakistan’s spokesperson”.

This prompted people on Twitter to mock the BJP’s move to embrace Agarwal with comments like “Pak spokesperson joins BJP”.

The saffron party’s mahila-morcha member Priti Gandhi had once called Agarwal “shameless”.

She was referring to an occasion in Rajya Sabha when the former SP leader had compared various Hindu gods with alcohol.

Looks like the people haven’t forgotten about Naresh Agarwal, his controversial statements and the BJP’s Twitter replies.

