Naresh Agarwal’s entry to BJP invites heavy criticism and some tweets take anybody by surprise

Recently joined BJP member Naresh Agarwal has been in the limelight, but for all the wrong reasons.

2 days ago Agarwal had slammed actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, showing his disapproval over the party for handing a ticket to someone who dances on the cinema screen.

His comment had received a lot of backlash from the citizens and his superiors.

But the citizens also questioned on the BJP’s apparent U-turn on the former Samajwadi Party (SP) Naresh Agarwal.

The widespread disapproval on Twitter had people digging out old tweets from BJP leaders and spokespersons who had criticized Agarwal.

For example, here’s what RSS ‘vicharak’ had tweeted about Agarwal a scant two-odd months ago.

Naresh Agarwal should be impeached/ expelled from Parliament , RAW+NIA should probe his relation with Pakistan — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) December 27, 2017

Agarwal was referring to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (currently languishing in Pakistani jail) as a “terrorist”.

BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya had for the same reasons called Agarwal “Pakistan’s spokesperson”.

Naresh Agarwal of the Samajwadi Party comes across as Pakistan’s spokesperson which is no different from Rahul Gandhi questioning and demanding proof for surgical strikes… With UPA around does India need enemies? — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) December 27, 2017

This prompted people on Twitter to mock the BJP’s move to embrace Agarwal with comments like “Pak spokesperson joins BJP”.

Today Pakistan’s same spokesperson joins BJP ! https://t.co/wLmMJfkwzL — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) March 12, 2018

The saffron party’s mahila-morcha member Priti Gandhi had once called Agarwal “shameless”.

Shameless Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal openly abusing Hindu gods in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/TeYe14DHbr — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) July 19, 2017

She was referring to an occasion in Rajya Sabha when the former SP leader had compared various Hindu gods with alcohol.

this gutter swine has joined BJP? now, I really wonder ,, who is the real gutter swine ? Shame on BJP !! https://t.co/XES5ZkInTH — ????? ????? ?????? (@RAJ_KUMAR_VERMA) March 12, 2018

Naresh Agarwal’s Rajya Sabha term is expiring after 2 months.Take a guess! Is he trying to become like-minded betrayers’ coalition candidate in UP RS polls? OR is desperately trying to challenge MS Aiyar as *Chief Anti-India propagandist” to host next secret dinner for Pakistan? — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) December 27, 2017

Looks like the people haven’t forgotten about Naresh Agarwal, his controversial statements and the BJP’s Twitter replies.