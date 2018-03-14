Photo Album || Priya Prakash’s latest stunning Photo-shoot

Priya Prakash Varrier is a young sensation who made her debut into the Malayalam cinema through the film Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu. She became a sensation overnight through the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi.

Her Cute Expressions and winks made the internet go crazy. while her Instagram page crossed the number of followers than that of Dulquer Salmaaso many popular celebrities. She even crossed Mark Zuckerberg too. The actress is busy preparing for her next film which is a Nadirshah directorial.

The actress looks dazzling in her latest photo shoot which has been done for Diva, a clothing brand in Kochi. In a shining black dress, the actress looks more bubbly and sensual.

Third Party Image Reference

Third Party Image Reference

Third Party Image Reference

Third Party Image Reference

