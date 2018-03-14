Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP following its dismal show in UP and Bihar

Soon after the results of the bypolls in UP and Bihar emerged, Congress president Rahul Gandhi came out congratulating those who have won the bypolls in the two states. He also pointed out that the results clearly show that people want to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party from power.

However, when asked about the fate of Congress in UP, Rahul said, “Congress is eager for the resurgence in UP, but it will not happen overnight.” It must be noted that the Samajwadi Party won both the Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur that were vacated by CM ogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. The Samajwadi Party was backed by its former rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

They have been making tall promises but not delivering on the ground.”

In 2014 elections, the BJP had shocked everyone by winning 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats while one of its allies won two. The Samajwadi Party had only won five seats.

In Bihar, the RJD-led Grand Alliance secured Araria Lok Sabha seat and the Jahanabad Assembly seats while the BJP won Bhabhua Assembly seat.