RBI had no clue about PNB scam, would have stopped: Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governerRaghuramRajan has said that the central bank had no clue about the 13,600 crore Punjab National Bank scam and that the RBI could have stopped it had it known about it. Rajan added the government needs to look into how the Rs 13,600 crore Punjab national Bank scam occurred and where the lapses happened.

While responding to a query on reports claiming he had warned Rahul Gandhi and former finance minister P Chidambaram about Nirav Modi and the financial irregularities at PNB, Rajan said, “You leave India but India never leaves you. Social media has a habit of attributing complete rubbish to me.”

The PNB scam owned by billionaire Nirav Modi, who had allegedly played behind the scam. The accused mind had invited PNB employees at Brady House Branch in south Mumbai for the purpose of unauthorized and unmonitored LOUs to done the fraud that chained Nirav Modi tightly today.

