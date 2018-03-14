This is the reason why Stephen Hawking could not get a Nobel Prize

Today, at the age of 76, British theoretical physicist and author of ‘The Theory of Everything’ Stephen Hawking had passed away.

One of the greatest legends of our times too has bid farewell.

But did you know Stephen Hawking never was a recipient of the Nobel Prize, despite the numerous theories and findings?

Not even for his remarkable discovery that ‘Black Holes can die’.

Why was this?

READ ALSO: Trump’s actions may turn Earth into Venus :Stephen Hawking

Because even though his ‘Black Holes are mortal’ theory is now firmly accepted in theoretical physics, there was no way to verify it, wrote Timothy Ferris, author of ‘The Science of Liberty’, in National Geographic magazine.

“The problem was that there was no way to verify the idea. Black holes are too long-lived to be observed today in their death throes,” said Ferris.

The author added that Hawking may have won the prize if the phenomenon of Black Holes ‘dying’ could be observed.

“But that won’t happen for billions of years, not until the first star-size black holes start exploding,” explained Ferris.

READ ALSO: This Indian boy has surpassed Einstein in IQ!

HAWKING OUTLIVED HIS DOCTORS TIMELINE

Despite being diagnosed with ALS – or motor neuron disease – at the age of 21, Hawking did not give up.

When he was diagnosed, the doctors had given him 2 years. But Hawking outlived his doctor’s timeline and live for nearly half a century.

Stephen Hawking once said, “I’m not afraid of death, but I’m in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first.”

HAWKING’S FUN SIDE

Stephen began to use crutches in the 1960s, but long fought the use of a wheelchair. When he finally relented, he became notorious for his wild driving along the streets of Cambridge, not to mention the intentional running over of students’ toes and the occasional spin on the dance floor at college parties.