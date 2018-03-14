See children of politicians who turned Bollywood celebrities

Bollywood stars who hail from the family of a politician. They came from a whole different background and are the children of actual politicians and not actor turned politicians.

Neha Sharma

Hot and gorgeous actress Neha Sharma is the daughter of MLA of Bhagalpur, Ajit Sharma.

Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh is the son of politician Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Arunoday Singh

He is the grandson of Arjun Singh, an Indian politician who was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Ayush Sharma

The upcoming Bollywood actor and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law is debuting with film Loveratri. His father Anil Sharma has won BJP Candidate election from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

constituency this year.

Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan. He acted in the Bollywood movie Miley Naa Miley Hum in 2011 opposite Kangana Ranaut.