Sridevi’s brother-in-law breaks silence over fake uncle’s claims

Recently Sridevi’s uncle has come forward with shocking revelations about the iconic Bollywood actress’s personal life.

It’s been more than two weeks Sridevi passed away and her family is trying to move on after such a big loss. But it seems, the people around won’t even let her soul rest in peace. Post Sridevi’s demise, there were a hell lot of speculations about her personal life and problems that she faced.

When Sridevi’s sister Srilatha kept silence over her sister’s death, the gossiping tongues began to wag more. Then came her so-called uncle Venugopal Reddy who made shocking revelations about Sridevi’s life and also blamed Boney Kapoor for Sridevi’s unhappy life.

He said, “What we knew was Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and they sold Sridevi’s properties to make up for the losses. And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart. She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her.”

Well, Sridevi is not here to prove these allegations and it seems people want to their 15 minutes of fame using her name.

Defending Sridevi and personal life comes Sanjay Ramaswami- her sister Srilatha’s husband. Sanjay questioned as to who Mr. Reddy was.

He stated, “I have been married to Srilatha (Sridevi’s sister) for 28 years and never once have we heard of this individual Venugopal Reddy. The family is in grief and chooses to not make any comments through this painful time. There is no truth to this man’s claims and the entire family is in support of Boney Kapoor and are with him through this challenging phase. Some sections of the media questioned my wife’s silence and attributed all kinds of ridiculous allegations. I am sure that they have loved ones that they lost. Did they stand up on the wall and shout? We mourn in silence and do not seek any publicity and that should not be misconstrued. We are a very close-knit family. Sridevi was an inspiration to all of us and all in the family loved her very much.”

Let’s hope that the gossip wine will stop with their ridiculous speculations and let Sridevi’s beautiful soul rest in peace