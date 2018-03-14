These Bollywood beauties flaunt their curve in a bikini on movies

During their times, these bold and beautiful females rose to prominence and have had ruled the entertainment industry.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri showed her perfect curvy body in a swimsuit in Tezaab. She was also seen in the similar hot look in movies Mujram, and Pukaar.

Dimple Kapadia

A national sex symbol, Dimple Kapadia stunned viewers when she was seen in the swimming pool in her debut film ‘Bobby’.

Sunny Leone

She heated up the screen with her Bikini outfits in Jism 2 and Mastizaade.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri has appeared on America’s Next Top Model. She appeared in Bollywood for the first time in the 2011 film Rockstar. She flaunts her curves in Dishoom.

Ameesha Patel

She was looking superbly hot and impressive when appeared in a bikini in the movie named Race 2.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood’s newbie Alia Bhatt showed her acting credentials in ‘Student Of The Year’.

Lara Dutta

Lara showed off her assets in a bikini in the movie named Blue. She looked sizzling enough.

Kangana Ranaut

She showed off her fabulous shape in Rascals (2011). The adorable Kangana confidently carried that white bikini and looked highly appealing.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka showed off her assets twice, once in ‘Badmaash Company’ and later she was seen in a bikini in ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’.