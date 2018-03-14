These sisters of beautiful Bollywood actresses are challenges for them

Apart from these, there are a few Bollywood sister duos who are bringing in new trends by stepping in together in the world of glamour. They are not just competitive but supportive and help each other to make a style statement.

Yami and Surilie Gautam

Surilie and Yami are often spotted hanging out with each other for dinner or spending vacations.

Taapsee and Shagun Pannu

Taapsee’s younger sister, Shagun is a stunner, just like her elder sibling. Although nothing can be said about her acting aspirations right now, she has ventured into wedding planning along with Taapsee on the professional front.

Also Read: Younger sister of Taapsee Pannu is so beautiful than her: || Photo Gallery || See Pics

Kriti and Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood, and, she has a fairly tough competition in her younger sister, named Nupur, whom she is very close to.

Deepika and Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone‘s younger replica, Anisha does not want to enter glamour industry like her sister as she is more focused and wants to represent India as a golfer.

Katrina and Isabelle Kaif

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif and her sister, Isabelle aren’t seen together often but whenever they are, they often impress us with their style statement and coding.