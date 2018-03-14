This is the reply of Sofiya Hayat to the man who offered 20 lakhs for one night

An actress, model, singer and a former nun Sofia Hayat who goes by the name Gaia Mother Sofia, is not new to haters or trollers on social media. She is pretty active on her Instagram account. She likes to keep her fans posted with the latest goings on in her life. Recently, she received one extremely filthy Message from a netizen, she blasted him for the same in the best way ever.

An Instagram user named Abhishek Singh send a direct message to Sofia, offering her Rs 20 lakh to spend a night. “20 lac for nyt….” read his message. Sofia lashed out at the user with the aptest reply. She wrote, “I wipe my ass with 20 lac…even 20 crores will not buy me..will it buy your mother..ask her?(sic)”

Replied A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Mar 9, 2018 at 11:20am PST

The former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia also took a screenshot of this message and shared it on her Instagram page to expose him and shame him. Many of her followers have commented on her post, lauding her reply and teaching him a befitting lesson.