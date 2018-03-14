This Is What Really Happened To Big B

Renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, in pain due to the heavy costume that used in the film. The actor had severed pain by put on the costume during the shoot of “Thugs of Hindostan’. The doctors had said that would be coming into “fiddle around” with his body set him up again.

“Amitji is fine. He has pain in the back and neck… The costumes are very heavy, so there’s some pain. Otherwise, he is fine” his wife Jaya Bachchan told to the media.

Rajasthan Chief Minister vasundhara Raje extended her best wishes for the immediate recovery of Amitabh Bachchan and also he ensures that he gets timely medical care for the pain.

He has been shooting in the picturesque Mehrangarth fort for “Thugs of Hindostan”, which also participated by Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, release dated on this year at Diwali 2018.

The actor had revealed last year that he had been under treatment for the pain from neck and shoulder as a result of injuries from the stunts he did for the films that had taken during 1970’s and 1980’s.

