This is what Superstar did when a fan asked him Autograph without Paper

Thalaiva Rajinikanth is currently in Reasi in Jammu & Kashmir to seek blessings at Shivkhori where a sea of fans gathered to welcome him and get a glimpse of their superstar. One amongst his fans who went to see Rajinikanth on Sunday evening was also the Sub Divisional Magistrate of the Pouni block in the district. The first class magistrate couldn’t hold his excitement on meeting his favourite star and had a true blue fanboy moment when he asked Rajinikanth for an autograph.

However, there was no paper in sight. But that didn’t stop Rajini from giving an autograph and making the day special and the moment a memorable one for his fan. He decided to give an autograph at the back of the crisp white shirt that the sub-divisional magistrate was wearing. The fan next also bent down to touch Thalaiva’s feet and seek his blessings.

The video of this special, Rajini style autograph is going viral.

