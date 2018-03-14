Tripura new Chief Minister visits Villages and Govt Offices , Suspends Officers for negligence in duty

Newly-elected Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday made a surprise visit to sub-division of Gandacharra in the northern Tripura district of Dhalai and suspended three employees, including a Block Development Officer (BDO), in the district.

Mr Deb gave on the spot suspension to BDO Pradip Debbarma after he found that the official had not carried out the road repair work despite release of grants from the centre.

The chief minister who was in his first visit to Gandacharra since he took charge, held review meeting with government officials of various departments to review the developmental work in the region.

During meeting, it was found out that the central grants for road repair work and new road construction were found to be missing. The BDO had allegedly cleared bills for roads work despite lack of road construction in the area.

After the meeting, Mr Deb went to Bhagirath para to check the conditions of the Centrally sponsored schemes implemented there. There he noticed the poor conditions of roads, household latrines and a kitchen of a local anganwadi centre.

The chief minister said the lack of facilities was due to the negligence of the duty of the officials and directed the District Magistrate of Dhalai District Vikas Singh to suspend all the four concerned officials.

The Gandacherra subdivision falls in one of the remote areas of the state.