UP Bypoll Results 2018 : Beginning of end has started, says Mamata Banerjee

The beginning of the end had started, tweeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, soon after the reports of the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar bypoll results started coming in.

She congratulated both Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter.

“Great victory. Congratulations to Mayawati Ji and @yadavakhilesh Ji for #UPByPolls. The beginning of the end has started (sic),” Banerjee tweeted.

Also Read : All Regional parties should join hands to defeat BJP in 2019 : Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal chief minister also congratulated RJD chief Lalu Prasad for winning the Araria Lok Sabha and Jehanabad Assembly bypolls in Bihar.

“Together We are fighting. we shall fight & We will Win (sic),” Prasad replied, thanking “Didi” in his tweet.

TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee has been one of the most prominent anti-Modi critic. So clearly, the trends showing BJP reversal of fortune in UP was hailed by her. Here’s what she tweeted: