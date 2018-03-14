UP election results 2018: Results shows Voters are angry with BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

After the UP by-election results, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it was clear that people were angry with the BJP and would vote for any non-BJP candidate with the potential to win.

He also said the Congress was keen to rebuild the party in Uttar Pradesh but that would not happen overnight.

?? ?? ????????? ??? ????? ???? ??????????? ?? ????? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ???????? ??? ????? ?? ????? ???? ????? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?????? ????????? ?? ??? ??? ?????? ????? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ??????? ??? ???????? ???? ??? ????????? ?? ??? ????? ??, ?? ????? ??? ???? ????? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 14, 2018

“Congratulations to the winners of today’s by-elections. It is clear from the results that voters have a lot of anger towards the BJP and will vote for any non-BJP candidate who has more chances of winning.” he said.

“The Congress is keen on rebuilding the party in Uttar Pradesh, but that will not happen overnight,” he tweeted in Hindi.