Urvashi to play Dileep’s heroine in Upcoming Movie?

Rumors are abuzz that actor Dileep will soon be teaming up with his close friend and filmmaker Nadirshah for a movie which is reportedly titled Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan.

The latest report says actress Urvashi will be making a comeback to Mollywood in the movie as Dileep’s heroine.

According to reports, Dileep will be playing a character in his 60s in the movie, which will also have Ponnamma Babu as playing the actor’s sister in the film.

Dileep’s next release will be Kammarasambhavam, which has him in several getups – one of them as a 90-year-old. The movie, which is directed by Rathish Ambat, also has Siddharth and Namitha Pramod playing pivotal characters.

