Video of bollywood singer went viral after she does a priya varrier’s wink

The Latest internet sensation is none other the Priya Prakash varrier. The Mollywood Wink Girl reaches globally.

Now the Bollywood Singer Neha Kakkar joins Priya with her cute expressions. Neha Kakkar has also taken inspiration from Priya’s antics and is leaving her fans breathless.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a short video of herself enacting Priya’s flying kiss scene from the movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’. She wrapped up video with the most dazzling smile which has left the internet smitten with her. Neha captioned the cute video clip as, “Some #PriyaVarrier Effect on Me.. P.S. “Gun Ulti Ho Gayi” #NehaKakkar #OruAdaarLove.”

Watch Video:

