Why Radhika Apte Slapped This Famous South Actor?

Radhika Apte is an Indian film and stage actress. Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, Apte began her acting career in theatre, working with the theatre troupe Aasakta in her hometown.

She was shot to fame with the Tamil gangster drama ‘Kabali’ where she acted along with SuperStar Rajinikanth. She also made some critically acclaimed performances with movies like ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Phobia’, ‘Lai Bhaari’ and so on.

Recently, In an interview, Radhika Apte revealed a bitter experience she faced in a Tamil Film set.

“It was my first day on the set and a famous South actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we’d never met before and I instinctively slapped him,” the actress revealed.

