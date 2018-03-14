World’s happiest countries 2018 : Here’s the UN Report

If you want to be happy, move to Finland. The Nordic country renowned as the Land of the Midnight Sun is No. 1 in the World Happiness Report released Wednesday by the United Nations.

Finland boasts long, dark winters and short summers bathed in almost continuous light and came in fifth place last year.

Following Finland in the top 10 are Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

The report, released ahead of the United Nations World Happiness Day on March 20, ranked 156 countries on six variables — income, life expectancy, freedom, social support, trust and generosity. The report included surveys of 117 nations based on the happiness of immigrants there. Finland came out on top in both categories.

The same countries over the past two years have been in the top 10 spots. They are characterized by lower wealth inequality, high taxes, good access to health care, long life expectancy, low corruption and support for those who need help from the state or communities.

Top 10 happiest countries

1. Finland

2. Norway

3. Denmark

4. Iceland

5. Switzerland

6. Netherlands

7. Canada

8. New Zealand

9. Sweden

10. Australia

Top 10 least-happy countries

1. Burundi

2. Central African Republic

3. South Sudan

4. Tanzania

5. Yemen

6. Rwanda

7. Syria

8. Liberia

9. Haiti

10. Malawi