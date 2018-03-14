Yogi Adityanath opens up about his party’s defeat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that “overconfidence” was the reason behind BJP’s defeat in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections. The CM also congratulated the newly elected candidates of the Samajwadi Party – Pravin Nishad from Gorakhpur and Nagendra Patel from Phulpur.

Adityanath also went on to say that the “party accepts the verdict of the people”. According to him, the BJP failed to realise the impact of the “last-minute alliance” of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). “In the last moment, the SP and the BSP came together, and we did not expect the impact of the alliance. There was a failure in understanding the changed political equation,” he said.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP following its dismal show in UP and Bihar

However, he also took the opportunity to attack both the parties by saying that their “political trade” will not be good for the wave of development in the country and also added that the BJP will now design their strategy against such alliances.

The BJP leader also pointed out that local issues gain prominence over during byelections and issues of national importance take a backseat which also cost the BJP. He also expressed his hope that the winning candidates would work to fulfil the aspirations of people.

It must be noted that the party’s loss in Adityanath’s own base Gorakhpur marks an end to BJP’s dominance in the area for the past 27 years.