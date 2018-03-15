500kg of marijuana seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell

Possession and smuggling of drugs and similar products are illegal, and the authorities work to seize such products.

In one the biggest busts ever, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized 500 kilograms of cannabis and arrested three people on Wednesday.

“It is the biggest seizure of cannabis in the city. We had credible information about the trio. Hence a trap was laid and arrested Sanjay Shivaji Mohite (36), Nandlal Laddu Beldar (55) and Kalu Sahebrao Mohite (28) with the cannabis,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivdeep Lande.

READ ALSO: Navy captures drugs from sea; accused handed over to authorities

The cannabis was seized on the Eastern Express Highway between Kanjurmarg-Vikhroli service road by the Azad Maidan unit of ANC. The accused trio hail from Nashik and Jalgaon. The drugs were being brought into Mumbai in a pick-up jeep, he Lande.

“The seized cannabis is worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market and this is the biggest ever seizure of cannabis made by Mumbai police,” he said. A probe is on. They have been booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway.