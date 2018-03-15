Aamir Khan says something about Amitabh Bachchan to surprise everyone

Aamir Khan celebrated his 53rd birthday on yesterday.He is very busy with shooting of his upcomming film Thugs of Hindostan,It is set to release on this Diwali,Film starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

This is the first film that Aamir and Big B are sharing screen space with each other and as excited as we are to see them on screen together, Aamir was equally exhilarated sharing screen space with his childhood hero.

Also Read : Aamir Khan finally makes his Instagram debut, hits record followers

In a conversation with a leading news portal, he spoke about working with Sr Bachchan and what a joyride it has been for him, shooting with his childhood idol. He said, “Working with Mr Bachchan was my dream and I m really happy that I m living it right now. I m like a child in a toy shop and he is a complete joy to work with. His ability as an actor, his concentration, the effort that he puts in, his focus towards his work and above all, the kind of person he is, all this makes it a very enriching and memorable experience for me. So, it s a dream come true.

He also told that he is secretly hoping that Big B is the first one to wish him on his birthday. Meanwhile, yesterday, we saw a team of doctors reach Jodhpur by a chartered flight to attend to Bachchan who fell ill while shooting for the film. The doctors put him on rest and were to take a decision on his return to the sets or to Mumbai for further tests and rest last evening. However, later reports suggested that the actor was stable and fit to get back on the sets of the film, which is at the last leg of its shoot..