Air India official Twitter account hacked

National carrier Air India’s Twitter account was temporarily hacked by suspected Turkish hackers on Thursday morning. The hackers changed the official handle @airindiain to @airindiaTR following which Twitter removed the verified mark.

The cyber attack came to light after a series of tweets, one of which claimed that all Air India flights have been cancelled. “Last minute important announcement: All our flights have been cancelled. From now we will fly with Turkish Airlines,” read the tweet pinned to the official handle. The handle’s cover image was also changed to a photo of a Turkish Airlines plane.

It also retweeted the handle – Ayy?ld?zTim multiple times. The group claims to be a Turkish Cypriot Army on their Twitter handle.

 

 

