Alia Bhatt turns 25 today and Bollywood wishes pours in

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s youngest and most loved star turns 25 today. And with close to 10 Bollywood blockbusters to her name, it’s still surprising to many that the actor has only just hit her mid-20s.

So what was special today for the birthday girl?

Celebrities have sent their well-wishes and messages via social media to the birthday girl.

Check out the beautiful messages.

 

Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! ?????Happy Birthday Alia.

A post shared by Mahesh Bhatt (@maheshfilm) on

 

On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted’. And that you most certainly are. A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life… true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always… but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life … don’t lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it’s that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today… Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always … Mama ????????????????????????????????????

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on

Alia’s gift to her fans

Bringing in her big day, Alia Bhatt posted a special Instagram album with her followers related to her next project, Raazi. As a treat for her fans, the actor picked two unseen images from her 25th day on the sets of the film and promised to share the trailer of the movie 25 days from today. 

The actor said on her official account:

The actor also shared an adorable video of herself hanging out with her father as a one-year-old, captioned:

 

Daddy’s little girl. Whether you’re 1 or 25 ??? @maheshfilm @sonirazdan

A post shared by Alia ??? (@aliaabhatt) on

