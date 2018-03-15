Alia Bhatt turns 25 today and Bollywood wishes pours in

Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s youngest and most loved star turns 25 today. And with close to 10 Bollywood blockbusters to her name, it’s still surprising to many that the actor has only just hit her mid-20s.

So what was special today for the birthday girl?

Celebrities have sent their well-wishes and messages via social media to the birthday girl.

Check out the beautiful messages.

Happy birthday @aliaa08 enjoy these years,they don’t come back. May you grow creatively even more than you already have. And may you be happy..always. Loads of love. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 15, 2018

Happy birthday @aliaa08 keep shining, entertaining and being so endearing on and off screen. Love — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 15, 2018

Happy Birthday @aliaa08 have a beautiful day. Much love. ? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 15, 2018

Happy birthday precious @aliaa08 ? you are like a beautiful tree … stay blessed Be a Tree. Be… https://t.co/cLj97MuYbb — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 15, 2018

Happy birthday,aloo! It’s hard to believe you’re just 25..you’ve come a long way & i can hardly wait to see what you do in the next leg of your incredibly inspiring life. ?? @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/VnYotGRw1Q — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) March 15, 2018

Happy happy birthday @aliaa08 …. stay pure and thrilling always ! May your achievements surpass all your dreams ?? — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 15, 2018

Alia’s gift to her fans

Bringing in her big day, Alia Bhatt posted a special Instagram album with her followers related to her next project, Raazi. As a treat for her fans, the actor picked two unseen images from her 25th day on the sets of the film and promised to share the trailer of the movie 25 days from today.

The actor said on her official account:

The actor also shared an adorable video of herself hanging out with her father as a one-year-old, captioned: