Alia Bhatt turns 25 today and Bollywood wishes pours in

Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s youngest and most loved star turns 25 today. And with close to 10 Bollywood blockbusters to her name, it’s still surprising to many that the actor has only just hit her mid-20s.
So what was special today for the birthday girl?
Celebrities have sent their well-wishes and messages via social media to the birthday girl.
Check out the beautiful messages.
On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted’. And that you most certainly are. A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life… true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always… but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life … don’t lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it’s that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today… Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always … Mama ????????????????????????????????????
25 years ago today, I was just moseying along, minding my own business, when my life changed forever. Alia, Aloo, Bob – My friend, my companion, my personal defence lawyer, my most tireless cheerleader, my paranoid caretaker, witness to all my highs and lows, partner in random midnight hysterics and co-cat parent – I’m so lucky to have you as my sister and I’m so proud of the kind and nurturing soul you have grown to be. Thank you for being you. Happy Birthday my beautiful girl. P.S. I love you so much it hurts.
Happy birthday @aliaa08 enjoy these years,they don’t come back. May you grow creatively even more than you already have. And may you be happy..always. Loads of love.
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 15, 2018
Happy birthday @aliaa08 keep shining, entertaining and being so endearing on and off screen. Love
— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 15, 2018
Happy Birthday @aliaa08 have a beautiful day. Much love. ?
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 15, 2018
Happy birthday precious @aliaa08 ? you are like a beautiful tree … stay blessed
Be a Tree. Be… https://t.co/cLj97MuYbb
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 15, 2018
Happy birthday,aloo! It’s hard to believe you’re just 25..you’ve come a long way & i can hardly wait to see what you do in the next leg of your incredibly inspiring life. ?? @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/VnYotGRw1Q
— Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) March 15, 2018
Happy happy birthday @aliaa08 …. stay pure and thrilling always ! May your achievements surpass all your dreams ??
— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 15, 2018
Alia’s gift to her fans
Bringing in her big day, Alia Bhatt posted a special Instagram album with her followers related to her next project, Raazi. As a treat for her fans, the actor picked two unseen images from her 25th day on the sets of the film and promised to share the trailer of the movie 25 days from today.
The actor said on her official account:
Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ?? SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me ????
The actor also shared an adorable video of herself hanging out with her father as a one-year-old