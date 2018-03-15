BJP hopes to win in Chengannur while V Muraleedharan gets elected as Rajya Sabha member

Prominent BJP leader from Kerala V Muraleedharan got elected as the member of Rajya Sabha today. He was elected unanimously from Maharashtra. Muraleedharan’s journey to the upper house of the parliament became smooth once when a candidate withdrew his nomination papers.

Apart from Muraleedharan, Union Minister Prakash Javedkar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane also got elected to the Rajya Sabha. Other prominent names such as senior journalist Kumar Kethkar, Anil Desai and Vandana Chavan also made it to the Rajya Sabha.

At the same time, BJP’s Kerala leadership hopes that Muraleedharan’s election to the Rajya Sabha will help the party win in the upcoming by-election in Chengannur.