Capital punishment to those who rape children below 12 years

The Haryana Assembly has passed a historic bill on Thursday advocating capital punishment for rape of children below 12 years. The government had already given its approval to the proposal to bring in a law that will award death penalty to those who are found guilty of raping girls of 12 years or less.

The state cabinet had decided to make rape-related laws strict on February 27. They then worked to amend the legal provisions like section 376 A (Intercourse by a man with his wife during separation), 376D (rape by one or more persons constituting a group), 354 (Assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 D(2) (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to an official, the Cabinet has approved that a punishment of death or rigorous imprisonment for life for those who rape children below 12 years will serve as a reminder to others. The cabinet also decided that if a girl up to 12 years of age is raped by a group of people then each person who has committed the offence will be either punished with death or with a rigorous imprisonment of more than 20 years.

The cabinet has also decided to award imprisonment up to three years for those commits the offence or stalking on first conviction, imprisonment up to seven years on second or subsequent conviction. The government passed the landmark law soon after CM Khattar expressed his worries over the alarming rate of rape cases in the state.