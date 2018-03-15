Congress loses deposits in both seats, but celebrates BJP’s losses in UP By Polls

UP By Polls Results : Congress loses deposits in both seats, but celebrates BJP’s losses

After the UP by-election results, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it was clear that people were angry with the BJP and would vote for any non-BJP candidate with the potential to win.

He also said the Congress was keen to rebuild the party in Uttar Pradesh but that would not happen overnight.

The Congress also claimed the BJP had “lost” its simple majority in the Lok Sabha. It said the BJP now had 271 members, minus the two rebel MPs, Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha.However, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat, the BJP has 274 members and the party needs 272 MPs for a simple majority on its own.

The Congress candidates from Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats lost their deposits.

Congress’ Phulpur candidate Manish Mishra and Gorakhpur candidate Dr Sureetha could not save their deposits after the results of the by-polls were declared.

Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Kaushalendra Singh Patel.

“In May 2014, the BJP won 282 Lok Sabha seats. In four years, BJP government is down to 271, losing its simple majority in Lok Sabha minus its allies – considering the fact that PM Modi has suspended Kirti Azad and virtually disowned their most truthful, fiercely independent Patna Sahib MP,” Surjewala tweeted.