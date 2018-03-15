Cool down the summer heat with this sweet sundae

The weather is taking a hot turn, slowly making you sweaty and tired. So beat the heat with this sweet simple sundae.

Mango Fool Argentine

Ingredients

3 ripe Mangoes, peeled and chopped

75g/3oz powdered sugar|icing sugar

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp orange juice

300ml/10fl.oz. double cream, chilled

Directions

Place the mango flesh in a food processor together with the Granulated sugar|Sugar, lime juice, and orange juice and blend until smooth.

Transfer to a large mixing bowl, cover with clingfilm and chill for 8 hours or overnight.

Whip the chilled cream until to the soft peak stage then fold it into the chilled mango mixture.

Transfer to individual serving dishes and serve immediately.

