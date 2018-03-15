Dhinakaran launch his party in Madurai, efforts to turn up huge success

Former AIADMK leader Mr. Dhinakaran, Nephew of VK Sasikala, won the election to Chennai’s RK Nagar in December.

It was J. Jayalalitha, former Tamilnadu chief minister, who represented the seat for Mr. Dhinakaran.

Mr. Dhinakaran is about to launch a new party today as decided and the flag of his party will be unveiled in Madurai. Tamil Nadu also saw the most awaited movement of Kamal Hassan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam. Mr. Dhinakaran has asked for the support for the success of the new party that is going to launch.

The symbol asking becomes a trouble for Mr. Dhinakaran who recommended his symbol as the two -leaf. The court has advised shaping a new symbol to the AIADMK leader.

“To overcome the hindrance put up by enemies and to bring back the success of revolutionary leader amma, I am starting this political journey,” Mr. Dhinakaran said in a statement. “Let Tamil Nadu raise its head and life of Tamil proposer will be our slogan to establish Jayalaithaa’s principles,” he said.

Dhinakaran, the candidate on the pressure cooker symbol, had appealed in the court with the recommendation that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his group to interact with the people on the purpose to encourage them to put a vote on the specific symbol.

Eventually, by the desire of Mr. Dhinakaran and his needs, the Delhi high court, On March 9, consent a common symbol, “Pressure cooker, and a name of his choice.

At the end of the year, Mr. Dhinakaran was arrested for the bribery case along with his aunt Sasikala and E. Palaniswami, chief minister of AIADMK.