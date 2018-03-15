Dhinakaran reaches Madurai, Crowds about to explode with delight

Former AIADMK leader and Independent MLA from RK Nagar, TTV Dinakaran today has announced his party name and symbol.

TTV Dhinakaran launches his new political party. Entitled “Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam” Dinakaran revealed the flag of the party which bears the image of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu ‘Jayalalitha’.

Although he was not allotted the former CM’s symbol, that doesn’t seem to hinder the MLA ‘s joy in launching his political party.

Dinakaran has been locked in a court battle with the AIADMK after his plea to be assigned the two-leaf symbol was turned down by the Election Commission. The court asked the poll body to assign a new name and symbol to the leader, who then decided to launch his own political outfit after months of the bitter feud with Tamil Nadu’s ruling party.

“To overcome the hindrance put up by enemies and to bring back the success of revolutionary leader Amma, I am starting this political journey. Let Tamil Nadu raise its head and the life of Tamils prosper will be our slogan to establish Jayalalithaa’s principles,” Dinakaran said in a statement.

The announcement about Dhinakaran’s political party comes after Kamal Hassan entered the political field with the launch of his ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’. Superstar Rajinikanth too has announced his political foray but is yet to form a party

Dinakaran contested as an independent candidate to trounce the AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan in the seat rendered vacant by the death of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Ever since his victory, the leader has been accused of “buying” his votes.