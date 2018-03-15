Dubai Police blocks over 100 websites : Here’s the reason

The Dubai Police’s anti-narcotic department has blocked 118 websites for promoting illegal drugs and introduced advanced techniques to fight drug trade, a senior officer has said.

Colonel Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, director of the department, revealed that 100 websites have been blocked by electronic patrols in the last two years, while 18 sites have been blocked since the beginning of this year.

The arrest of drug dealers has doubled during the last year, thanks to the modern techniques and equipment introduced by the Dubai Police, he added.

Two experts at the General Department of Chemical Evidence, Salameh bin Ghalaita Al Muhairi and Aisha Ali bin Tamim, revealed that the Dubai Police are using three smart projects in the field of drug detection, including Artificial Nose, Material Spectroscopy and Intelligent Laboratory.