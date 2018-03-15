Be faith in Almighty- Style Star Rajanikanth to the youth

“Youth must be dedicated faith in Almighty” announced by stylish superstar Rajinikanth who currently preparing to face politics and compete. Rajanikanth said to a Tamil news reporter during the spiritual visit at Rishikesh.

It is indeed to make up the mind to be faith in almighty among the children, the parents and teachers also should be attentive to it.

And he clarified that he doesn’t interested in talking about the political entering. “I didn’t even enter into the politics so I don’t even decide to say anything about it” he added.

He started his spiritual journey after gave a break to the film industry. His friends also accompanied the journey with him. It is regular that he visits Himalaya during taking the fundamental actions or decisions. Most often he doesn’t accompany anyone but alone to the journey.

He will be declaring the name of the party after return to Chennai. Rajani’s party will be competing at 234 places across Tamilnadu in 2021, he has announced it early. He also officially opened a website to take political membership.