Famous cricket players who tied knots more than once

Cricketer’s life is not less interesting than any Bollywood star. Sometimes more then their game, their personal life affairs keep them into headlines.

Shoaib Malik

Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza in an Islamic wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010. Reports emerged that Malik was already married to another Hyderabad girl, Ayesha Siddiqui.

Wasim Akram

A former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram married twice. He married Huma Mufti in 1995 and an Australian woman, Shaniera Thompson in 2013.

Mohammad Azharuddin

A former Indian cricket captain and politician Azharuddin married Naureen in 1987. In 1996, the couple divorced and Azharuddin got married to Sangeeta Bijlani.

Brett Lee

Australian cricketer Brett Lee married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006. However, after two years of marriage, on 21 August 2008, Lee confirmed his separation from Kemp. They divorced in 2009. After that, Brett got married to Lana Anderson in 2014.

Also Read: Famous Indian cricketer married this bold heroine of Imran Hashmi

Imran Khan

A Pakistani politician, former cricketer, and commentator, Imran Khan married to British original Jemima Goldsmith in May 1995, in Paris. Jemima converted to Islam. In June 2004, the couple had divorced and in January 2015, Khan married British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan in a private Nikah ceremony. Recently, he married his spiritual consultant Bushra Maneka.

Jonty Rhodes

South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes married Kate McCarthy on 16 April 1994. But the couple ended their 19-years marriage in 2013. Later, Jonty married Melanie Wolf.

Javagal Srinath

Javagal Srinath is a former Indian cricketer and currently an ICC Match Referee. He was married to Jyothsna in 1999 but mutually agreed to a divorce. He remarried in 2008 to Madhavi Patravali, a journalist.