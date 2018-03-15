Gooey Nutella-filled breakfast to sweeten your mornings

Who doesn’t love Nutella? That gooey chocolate-y spread that goes with almost anything and everything? Check out this delicious Nutella breakfast.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- BANANA-HAZELNUT PAIN PERDU DUET
The ultimate breakfast is French toast with warm bananas and Nutella. Pass it around with confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup, and fresh mint.
MAKES: 4 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.
INGREDIENTS
8 slices French bread (1/2 inch thick)
1/4 cup cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup Nutella
1 medium banana, halved lengthwise and sliced
4 teaspoons brown sugar
4 large eggs
1 cup 2% milk
1/4 cup hazelnut liqueur
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 tablespoons butter
Optional toppings: confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup, fresh mint leaves, additional banana slices and additional Nutella
DIRECTIONS
On each of four bread slices, spread cream cheese and Nutella to within 1/2 in. of edges. Top with banana slices, brown sugar, and remaining bread. In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs, milk, liqueur, cinnamon, and vanilla.
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-low heat. Dip both sides of sandwiches in egg mixture, allowing each side to soak 30 seconds. Place sandwiches in skillet; toast each side 4-5 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with toppings as desired.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
1 stuffed French toast (calculated without optional toppings): 468 calories, 23g fat (10g saturated fat), 222mg cholesterol, 347mg sodium, 48g carbohydrate (29g sugars, 3g fiber), 13g protein.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.