Gooey Nutella-filled breakfast to sweeten your mornings

Who doesn’t love Nutella? That gooey chocolate-y spread that goes with almost anything and everything? Check out this delicious Nutella breakfast.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

BANANA-HAZELNUT PAIN PERDU DUET

The ultimate breakfast is French toast with warm bananas and Nutella. Pass it around with confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup, and fresh mint.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

INGREDIENTS

8 slices French bread (1/2 inch thick)

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup Nutella

1 medium banana, halved lengthwise and sliced

4 teaspoons brown sugar

4 large eggs

1 cup 2% milk

1/4 cup hazelnut liqueur

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons butter

Optional toppings: confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup, fresh mint leaves, additional banana slices and additional Nutella

DIRECTIONS

On each of four bread slices, spread cream cheese and Nutella to within 1/2 in. of edges. Top with banana slices, brown sugar, and remaining bread. In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs, milk, liqueur, cinnamon, and vanilla.

In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-low heat. Dip both sides of sandwiches in egg mixture, allowing each side to soak 30 seconds. Place sandwiches in skillet; toast each side 4-5 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with toppings as desired.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 stuffed French toast (calculated without optional toppings): 468 calories, 23g fat (10g saturated fat), 222mg cholesterol, 347mg sodium, 48g carbohydrate (29g sugars, 3g fiber), 13g protein.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.