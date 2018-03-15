Jammu Kashmir encounter: identity of 3rd terrorist revealed

Recently in Jammu Kashmir’s Anantnag, the army had shot down 3 militants in an encounter. The identity of one terrorist was unknown while the other 2 were identified.

A 26-year-old man hailing from Telangana has been identified as the third terrorist killed in the Anantnag encounter on March 12, the police said on Wednesday.

“It is learned that Mohammad Toufeeq, a native of Manguru died in an encounter with security forces on the intervening night of March 11-12 in Hakura area of Anantnag district along with two other Kashmiri militants,” the release from Telangana police said.

The encounter which began late on March 11 and had carried on till pre-dawn of the next day. Schools and colleges in the area were closed as a precautionary measure.

Two of the terrorists were identified as Eesa Fazli of Soura in Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in south Kashmir, while the police at the time had said the identity of the third terrorist was being ascertained.

According to the police statement, through social media Toufeeq was radicalized into the ISIS ideology and went to Kashmir to participate in the group’s terrorist activities. The police said that Toufeeq was not wanted in any criminal cases in Telangana although all details were being verified.

The police had launched a search operation based on information about the presence of terrorists in Anantnag’s Hakoora area. “While the search was on, the hiding militants fired upon the party ensuing an encounter during which three militants were killed,” they had added.

AF 47 rifles, pistols, and hand grenades were recovered after the encounter and no collateral damage was reported.