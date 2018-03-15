Lalu Prasad at downfall, costs more for the deed

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav who was found convicted in the fodder scam, the special CBI court in Ranchi will today announce about the sentence. The other 15 also be the same in position and pronounced convicts by the special CBI court on December 23, as same in the case of Lalu Prasad.The court was supposed to be pronounced about the sentence on Wednesday but got postponed due to the death of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad.

In the case among the convicts, the court had to plead not guilty in the case of Jagganath Mishra, another former Chief Minister of Bihar, who was once also involved in the list of convicts of the fraudulent withdrawal of money about Rs 84.5 lakhs from the Deogarh treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Senior RJD leaders, ShivanandTiwari, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the Bihar, Manish Tewari, had ordered by court personally appear before the court on January 23.Lalu Yadav and 15 others who were brought to the court in the morning were taken back to Ranchi prison.

The RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav has already been convicted in another fodder scam – the Chaibasa treasury case in the 1990s scam which involves fraudulent withdrawal to the tune of Rs 37.7 crore, in which he is out on bail but due to the accusation by the court he has lost Lok Sabha seat and also disqualified from contesting the elections.