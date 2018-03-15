Latest reports reveal top water brands contaminated with this particle

The world’s leading brands of bottled water are contaminated with tiny plastic particles that are likely seeping in during the packaging process, according to a major study across nine countries published on Wednesday (March 14).

“Widespread contamination” with plastic was found in the study, led by microplastic researcher Sherri Mason of the State University of New York at Fredonia, according to a summary released by Orb Media, a US-based non-profit media collective.

Researchers tested 250 bottles of water in Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Thailand, and the United States. Plastic was identified in 93 percent of the samples, which included major brands such as Aqua, Aquafina, Dasani, Evian, Nestle Pure Life and San Pellegrino.

Also Read: Water conservation essential for growing population; PM chairs meeting

The plastic debris included polypropylene, nylon, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is used to make bottle caps. In this study, 65 percent of the particles we found were actually fragments and not fibers. Even smaller particles were more common – averaging about 325 per liter.

Particle concentration ranged from “zero to more than 10,000 likely plastic particles in a single bottle”, said the report. On average, plastic particles in the 100 microns (0.10 millimeter) size range – considered “microplastics,” – were found at an average rate of 10.4 plastic particles per liter.